Report: Cavaliers' Rodney Hood 'Garnering Interest' Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood (1) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood is reportedly "garnering interest" as a possible trade target, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are among those who have searched for wing help and could benefit from a trade for Hood before the NBA's Feb. 7 deadline.

Though Hood has a no-trade clause, he likely won't be too attached to the 9-39 Cavaliers if a contending team comes calling.

           

