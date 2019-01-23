Report: Cavaliers' Rodney Hood 'Garnering Interest' Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood is reportedly "garnering interest" as a possible trade target, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are among those who have searched for wing help and could benefit from a trade for Hood before the NBA's Feb. 7 deadline.

Though Hood has a no-trade clause, he likely won't be too attached to the 9-39 Cavaliers if a contending team comes calling.

