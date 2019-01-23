Knicks Rumors: Jabari Parker Trade Discussed; NY Wants to Include Enes Kanter

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls "have discussed scenarios" for a Jabari Parker trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported the Knicks want to offload Enes Kanter as part of the deal, but New York and Chicago have yet to find a third team to absorb Kanter's expiring contract ($18.6 million).

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

