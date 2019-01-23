Big Contract Deals That Will Shape the Future of the Premier League

B/R

We may be in the middle of the January transfer window but there is other important business for the Premier League's top clubs that is going to prove vital.

Right now, there are five situations that are going to shape the way next season's Premier League—and beyond—shapes up.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have key players looking for assurances over their future, so we have been speaking to informed sources about business we should expect to be concluded before the end of the season.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is prepared to sign a contract that ties him to Chelsea for a further five years—unless Real Madrid come forward with an offer.



So far this season, there has been no contact at all from the European champions, and if that remains the case, we should expect the Belgium international to re-enter negotiations to extend his stay with the Blues towards the end of the campaign.



The next contract would be the most lucrative in Chelsea's history—in the region of £300,000 per week—and, according to sources, the player genuinely would be happy to stay.



However, his ultimate dream is to join Madrid, and if they come forward, sources are certain he would make it clear he wants to take up the new challenge.



It's a tricky time for Chelsea, trying to plan for the future while unsure whether they will hold on to their star player.

David De Gea

Manchester United have triggered an option in David De Gea's contract to extend his stay for a further year, and they are also prepared to make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.

It has been a frustrating wait while he holds out on terms of a new long-term deal, but with new hope under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is belief the Spain international is on board with the way the club are trying to move forward.

Previous talks with De Gea centred around a new contract worth £200,000 per week, but sources close to the 28-year-old claim such an agreement was never close because the figures would have left him undervalued.

As reward for his consistency and high levels of performance, the goalkeeper's representatives want him to move into the same pay bracket as top earners Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, who pick up a basic wage of around £290,000 per week.

It is believed United's power brokers are now accepting that his status as the best goalkeeper in the world would deserve a similar salary, particularly as they would find it extremely difficult to replace him.

Marcus Rashford

He's the new poster boy of Old Trafford and after emerging through the club's academy, there is a determination to ensure Marcus Rashford becomes a one-club superstar.

Still just 21, he has made 150 appearances for United and has been given the No. 10 shirt as an indication of just how valuable the club see him to their future plans.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Rashford was elated at the honour of being handed such an iconic number and is determined to lead the club into a successful new era.

Real Madrid have been monitoring his progress, but the England international is willing to open negotiations on a new lucrative contract that would cement his status as one of the Premier League's most sought after talents.

His current deal runs to 2020, but it is expected United will offer close to £150,000 per week for him to stay—over double his current earnings.

It would put him close to earning the same money as England captain Harry Kane and, at four years younger than the Tottenham striker, would show just how highly regarded he is by United.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial is expected to put pen to paper, too, after being given a new lease of life at the club since Jose Mourinho left.

Christian Eriksen

On the surface, there does not seem to be an immediate concern here as Christian Eriksen's contract runs until 2020, but Tottenham are beginning to fear he will enter the final year of his deal without a guarantee he will stay.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Links to Barcelona are beginning to emerge, and some sources in Spain insist Real Madrid will also enter the frame if he does appear to become available. Eriksen has indicated to representatives that La Liga is the only place he sees himself playing beyond Tottenham.

Spurs currently pay Eriksen £75,000 per week, but there is no sign of quite how much they will be willing to pay to keep him.

It is thought the north London club would need to pay £150,000 per week, but they also need to convince him of their ambition when it comes to transfer targets and trophies.

Mesut Ozil

If Arsenal are to compete with the other top six clubs and re-establish themselves in the Premier League, Mesut Ozil needs to be moved on.

They are in a tricky spot due to Premier League financial fair play rules that limit how much their wage bill can rise. By getting the former Germany international off the list, they would open up a significant space to negotiate future deals—particularly with Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech leaving in the summer.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ozil's £350,000-per-week wage is causing problems, though, as Arsenal cannot find anyone else to take on the salary. There was hope a Turkish club may take him on loan, but none can afford to take him at the moment, even if the Gunners subsidise his pay.

The situation is complicated further by the fact the 30-year-old is extremely happy with his life in London. He has been working on projects beyond football and hopes to remain at Arsenal.

Arsenal are being linked with James Rodriguez, the Real Madrid playmaker who is on loan at Bayern Munich. Low-level talks have taken place, but the Colombian is being touted around many clubs in Europe at the moment. It is unlikely the Gunners would take him on with Ozil still at the club.