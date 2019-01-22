NCAA Oversight Committee to Consider Targeting, Overtime Rule Changes

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee chairman Shane Lyons said the committee plans to consider changes to the targeting and overtime rules, though no recommendations have yet been made.

Lyons said a rule that would separate targeting into two categories is being discussed, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. The alteration of the targeting rule, which has garnered support from the American Football Coaches Association, would see intentional and unintentional categories be created.

Unintentional targeting would result in a 15-yard penalty but no ejection. Unintentional targeting would result in both a 15-yard penalty and ejection.

"We would consider changes of how it's done from the officiating aspect of it, from the ejection aspect of it, but we think it needs more study," Lyons said. "It was a lengthy discussion. One of the biggest concerns is we don't want to go back and look like we're doing something that's not in the well-being, health and safety of the student-athlete, so if you back off the penalty, is it sending the message that this is OK and this is not?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.