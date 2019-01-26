Kenny Omega Is Perfect Surprise Winner of the WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

When the music for the No. 30 entrant in the 2019 Royal Rumble hits, it shouldn’t be R-Truth who makes his way to the ring.

Instead, the WWE Universe should come face-to-face with Kenny Omega.

While there are questions about when Omega is contractually allowed to work for another company and his interest level in WWE, now is the perfect time for the Best Bout Machine to take his talents to Stamford.

If Omega can sign with WWE, the company should set his debut at the Royal Rumble and let him walk out of Phoenix with the victory.

Just as AJ Styles did in 2016 with his surprise debut, Omega would instantly become a fan favorite and one of the most popular Superstars in the company. With the merchandise numbers to prove the support shown for him already, WWE would make a fortune off the notoriety and mainstream coverage of the signing.

Omega can also make the company’s first event at Chase Field in Arizona—a building that holds over 49,000 people—the massive success WWE officials want. With NXT TakeOver the night before and educated fans taking over Phoenix for the weekend, Omega’s reaction from the crowd would be WrestleMania-esque.

In the perfect world, 29 entrants would have been introduced in the Royal Rumble match already when R-Truth’s music hits at No. 30. As the crowd is let down by another missed opportunity, the arena should go dark and Omega’s new music and video play to the eruption of the fans.

From the No. 30 spot, Omega could believably win the match by eliminating some of the top wrestlers in the business, instantly solidifying his place at the top of the card during WrestleMania season while also acclimating fans to everything that makes him so unique.

After main-eventing New Japan’s biggest show, Wrestle Kingdom, in front of a massive crowd at the Tokyo Dome and coming off the most significant championship reign of his career, Omega’s stock has never been higher.

With possible champions to challenge like Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan, now is the perfect time for Omega to make the biggest potential impact in the shortest period. In an age where WWE Superstars are not often portrayed strongly, Omega has the chance to buck the trend in a big way.

From an in-ring perspective, Omega has proven that he can work with wrestlers of every style and not only put on a technical masterpiece, but also tell an empathetic story that even casual wrestling fans can instantly identify when watching his matches.

While anyone who follows the sport knows about Omega’s ability to wrestle, what they may fail to realize is just how important he would be on the business side for WWE. In addition to his popularity in Japan thanks to his wrestling career, Omega speaks fluent Japanese, making him a valuable asset as the company continues growth in Asia.

Outside the ring, Omega has built his brand from scratch into an empire of merchandise and online credibility. Whether it’s on social media or through his video game appearances alongside WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, Omega has the ear of the hardcore wrestling fanbase, while also boasting the work ethic, charisma and relatability to become one of the most popular wrestlers on the main roster.

For Omega, the decision will come down to working with AEW—and possibly New Japan—or solely for WWE. On the one hand, AEW will offer him ample money, creative input and genuine fun with his friends starting a new company from scratch.

On the other hand, Omega could capitalize on his career thus far and jump into the water with the biggest sharks in the business. With possible matches against Styles, Bryan, Lesnar, Seth Rollins and so many of the best wrestlers in front of a massive audience around the world, Omega’s choice should be WWE through and through.

Whether Omega flops in WWE or not, his potential signing with the company would only add to his popularity amongst the fans who already respect him and the cadre of new fans he would earn.

And if Omega becomes a top star in WWE just like Styles did in 2016, he would cement his place as one of the best of all time. After a few years, he will have the option to return to Japan or join AEW and instantly be thrown into a world title scene with more momentum than ever before.

If WWE can sign Omega and lock up one of the most talented performers in the business, they should catapult him to the top by letting him win the 2019 Royal Rumble and having him challenge for a world title at WrestleMania.

