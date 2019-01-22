Kenneth Faried Unhappy with Nets over 'False Statements' on Playing Time

David Dow/Getty Images

Three days after he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets, Kenneth Faried spoke out against the team for how it treated him this season.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Faried said the Nets were "lying" to him and made "false statements" about his playing time.

Faried was used sparingly by the Denver Nuggets during the 2017-18 season and was acquired by the Nets via trade in July.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters after the deal he thought Faried would be a great fit in head coach Kenny Atkinson's system:

"I think he fits with that Brooklyn grit that we talk about in terms of how he plays; he plays with high intensity, obviously at a fast pace. His game will transition well to Brooklyn and what [coach] Kenny's [Atkinson] wanting to do here. He brings some of the intangibles that you mentioned before, which is just that interior presence, the physicality and so forth. We have Ed Davis, another one we've just signed. Having those two here will certainly help with that."

After signing with the Houston Rockets on Monday, Faried noted the difference in communication between Atkinson and Mike D'Antoni.

“Mike told me right away to my face, hey you’re not going start right away, we’re going to have Nene start, but you’re going to play," he said, via Bondy. "So be ready to play. And you may play a lot of minutes, because we need you out there. And I respected that because he told me the truth and kept it real.

Faried played only 118 minutes in just 12 games for the Nets before agreeing to a buyout Saturday. The 29-year-old joined the Houston Rockets on Monday, playing 23 minutes off the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers in his first game.