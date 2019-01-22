VP of Vegas Sportsbook Reveals Hypothetical Spread for Cavaliers vs. Duke

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) is seen during a break in action against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Syracuse won 95-91. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and the rest of the star-studded Duke Blue Devils would be 22.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hypothetical matchup between college basketball's national championship favorites and the owners of the NBA's worst record. 

Jay Kornegay, the vice president of Las Vegas Hotel & Casino SuperBook, provided the projected betting line to Bryan Mears of the Action Network on Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

