VP of Vegas Sportsbook Reveals Hypothetical Spread for Cavaliers vs. Duke

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and the rest of the star-studded Duke Blue Devils would be 22.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hypothetical matchup between college basketball's national championship favorites and the owners of the NBA's worst record.

Jay Kornegay, the vice president of Las Vegas Hotel & Casino SuperBook, provided the projected betting line to Bryan Mears of the Action Network on Tuesday.

