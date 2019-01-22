Liz Cambage Reportedly Requests Trade from Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 17: Elizabeth Cambage #8 of the Dallas Wings reacts during the game against the LA Clippers on August 17, 2018 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Two-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage has requested a trade from the Dallas Wings, according to WNBAinsidr's Rachel Galligan.

Cambage averaged a league-high 23.0 points per game and was second in rebounding (9.7) during the 2018 season. She also finished second to the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart in the WNBA MVP voting.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

