Liz Cambage Reportedly Requests Trade from Dallas Wings

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Two-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage has requested a trade from the Dallas Wings, according to WNBAinsidr's Rachel Galligan.

Cambage averaged a league-high 23.0 points per game and was second in rebounding (9.7) during the 2018 season. She also finished second to the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart in the WNBA MVP voting.

