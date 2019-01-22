Knicks News: Kevin Knox Wants to Train with Paul George After 2018-19 Season

Adam Wells

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox runs down court during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nets won 104-112. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Looking at different ways to keep improving his game, New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox has his sights set on working with Paul George

Per The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, Knox wants to train with the Oklahoma City Thunder star this summer. 

This news comes one day after the Thunder knocked off the Knicks 127-109 at Madison Square Garden. 

One potential reason Knox is looking in George's direction is because they share a lot of physical similarities. Both players are listed at 6'9" and nearly identical weights with George at 220 pounds and Knox at 215 pounds, per NBA.com. 

George's wingspan coming out of college was measured at 6'11¼". Knox's wingspan from last year's NBA Draft Combine was measured at 6'11¾" before New York drafted him with the ninth overall pick in June. 

Knox is still finding his game for the Knicks, but he's put some things together since Dec. 9. The 19-year-old is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds with a 37.1 three-point percentage over the past 18 games. 

