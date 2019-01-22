Aaron Nola: I Think Phillies Will Sign 1 of Bryce Harper, Manny Machado

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola doesn't have a say in his team's personnel decisions, but he is optimistic that it will make one of the biggest splashes of the offseason.

"I think we'll land one of them [Bryce Harper or Manny Machado], but it's out of my hands," Nola said Tuesday, per the Bucks County Courier Times' Tom Moore.

