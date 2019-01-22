Raiders News: Oakland QB Coach Brian Callahan to Join Bengals as OC

Uncredited/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan will take over as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced Tuesday.

Gruden broke the news to reporters at the Senior Bowl (via John Sheeran of Cincy Jungle):

Cincinnati is still in the process of filling out a coaching staff after it mutually agreed to part ways with longtime head coach Marvin Lewis. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 10 that Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor was expected to replace Lewis.

However, Taylor cannot officially be hired until the Rams' season is over. That means the Bengals will have to wait until after Feb. 3's Super Bowl LIII to make the announcement.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Callahan was a target for Cincinnati's offensive coordinator position, and former Jacksonville Jaguars and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is a candidate to become the team's next defensive coordinator. Of note, Taylor played for Brian's father, Bill, at the University of Nebraska.

Brian Callahan has nearly a decade's worth of NFL experience, dating to 2010. He has spent time with three organizations: the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Raiders.

Callahan was a member of Denver's coaching staff as the team took five consecutive AFC West titles from 2011 to 2015 and won Super Bowl 50. He joined Gruden's staff in Oakland last year after two seasons as quarterbacks coach in Detroit.

Derek Carr and the Raiders had the 18th-ranked passing attack in 2018.