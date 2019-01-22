WWE Rumors: John Cena's Injury a Work; Likely to Be Written out of Royal Rumble

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The WWE announcement that John Cena suffered an ankle injury that has left him questionable for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view was reportedly part of a storyline rather than a legitimate setback.

On Tuesday, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc.) reported the injury is a work and "may have just been a way to write Cena out of" the Rumble after he traveled to Vancouver to begin filming his latest movie.

