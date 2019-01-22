WWE Rumors: John Cena's Injury a Work; Likely to Be Written out of Royal Rumble

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

FILE- In this Sunday, April 6, 2014 file photo, John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The WWE announcement that John Cena suffered an ankle injury that has left him questionable for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view was reportedly part of a storyline rather than a legitimate setback.

On Tuesday, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc.) reported the injury is a work and "may have just been a way to write Cena out of" the Rumble after he traveled to Vancouver to begin filming his latest movie.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

