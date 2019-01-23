Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for 2019 League Cup

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Chelsea need to find some form in front of goal to erase a 1-0 deficit against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Blues will enter the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday on the back of a disappointing 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. It was a result and a performance indicative of Chelsea's issues up front, as star man Eden Hazard continued to toil in an uncomfortable role as a false nine.

Spurs also have their problems up front, though, with both Harry Kane and attacking midfielder Dele Alli nursing injuries. The latter went off during Sunday's 2-1 at Fulham due to a hamstring injury.

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday how much time Alli will miss:

Spurs' key injuries are compounded by forward Heung-Min Son being on duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Date: Thursday, January 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN+

Odds

Chelsea: 63-100

Tottenham: 51-10

Draw: 16-5

Per OddsChecker

Chelsea could solve their problems in attack by finally getting a loan deal for Gonzalo Higuain over the line. The striker is awaiting his release from parent club Juve and the end to his current loan spell with AC Milan.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein detailed the factors delaying the Argentina international's move to west London:

Even if Chelsea conclude the deal before Thursday, Higuain would need to be "registered by 12 p.m. on Wednesday to be eligible" to face Spurs, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.

It means head coach Maurizio Sarri faces another dilemma about how to deploy his attack. Hazard is out of sorts through the middle, so the Blues would be wise to give former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud his chance.

The 32-year-old is a natural target man who plays with his back to goal. While he lacks pace, the Frenchman's clever link play would help release Hazard, Willian or Pedro in behind Tottenham's back line.

Spurs have their own choices to make about personnel in the final third. Manager Mauricio Pochettino may trust Fernando Llorente again, despite the 33-year-old struggling against Fulham:

Getting the supply right to the former Juventus man will be important, and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou can be the key man. The 23-year-old made a rare contribution when he assisted Harry Winks' stoppage-time winner against the Cottagers:

Given Tottenham's lengthy list of injuries, which also includes wide man Lucas Moura, Nkoudou should play a pivotal role.

Either way, Chelsea have the strength in depth to make home advantage count against a depleted Spurs side.