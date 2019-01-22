NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Tom Brady During Patriots' Win vs. Chiefs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy revealed the league is "looking into the report of the laser beam" being directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Boston Herald's Joe Dwinell.

Per KMBC's William Joy, a green light appeared on Brady's upper body on multiple occasions during the game:

"It didn't affect the game, as far as we know," McCarthy said of the alleged laser, according to Dwinell.

New England did not comment on the incident. Meanwhile, Kansas City police are willing to look into the matter.

"We've had some issues of lasers around the airport, but not at the stadium," Sgt. Jacob Becchina said, per Dwinell. "We will investigate, though, if we receive a police report."

Brady continuously moved the football despite the laser, as he completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts for 348 yards and a touchdown. He did, however, throw two interceptions.

Brady and the Patriots pulled out a 37-31 victory in overtime to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

This is not the first time a laser has come into question at an NFL game. In 2014, the NFL launched an investigation after Buffalo Bills players revealed they had a laser pointed at them during a contest against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

A teenage fan later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, and he received a lifetime ban from Ford Field as well as a $235 fine and 80 hours of community service.

