WWE Raw Results: Women Shine in Build to Royal Rumble and Top Takeaways

At two different points Monday night, WWE Creative told the story of an underdog, to the point that it felt overdone.

Finn Balor was first up, forced to confront the preconceptions that he cannot beat Brock Lesnar because of his lack of size. He was the subject of a messy promo in which he was illogically compared to David from the story David vs. Goliath (David slew the giant) and then forced to combat the massive Braun Strowman in singles competition.

Three seconds away from a pinfall victory over The Monster Among Men, he succumbed to an interfering Lesnar's F-5.

About an hour later, Seth Rollins hit the ring for a "woe is me" promo in which he detailed his struggles of late before positioning himself as an underdog candidate to win the Royal Rumble, with the help of Drew McIntyre.

The Architect then went on to survive McIntyre's onslaught and score and upset over the Scottish Psychopath. More on him in a moment.

The problem with Balor and Rollins being portrayed as underdogs?

They are both former world champions who actually win wrestling matches. They have beaten Superstars bigger than them. Balor literally just beat John freaking Cena a week ago. They are legitimate and they have the support of the fans. These are not two guys emerging from the undercard with a shot at the big time.

Throw in the fact that the underdog storyline works once in a blue moon and you have a scenario where it is overdone, illogically written and doing a disservice to two credible wrestlers the company will have to lean on as it looks to make up for the star power diminished by Roman Reigns' absence.