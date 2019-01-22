WWE Raw Results: Women Shine in Build to Royal Rumble and Top Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: Women Shine in Build to Royal Rumble and Top TakeawaysJanuary 22, 2019
As the final episode of Raw before Royal Rumble, the January 21 broadcast failed to inspire great excitement for the annual extravaganza, but it did still leave fans with plenty to talk about in its wake.
The women seized the spotlight once again, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins played prominent (but flawed) roles and a surprise tag team reunion both created intrigue and highlighted problems within its division.
Those are among the biggest takeaways from a show that showcased its stars but did not do enough to enhance rivalries and create heat ahead of one of WWE's elite pay-per-view presentations.
A Moment of Bliss Previews Royal Rumble, Potential Rivalry for Host
The Women's Royal Rumble match was the topic of Monday's A Moment of Bliss talk show as Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and The Riott Squad made their presences felt, interrupting Alexa Bliss' promo segment before engaging in a brawl that spilled to the backstage area.
It was harmless fun that played up the wild and chaotic atmosphere of the Royal Rumble while also serving as a different take on the multi-wrestler battle that usually closes out episodes of Raw and SmackDown the week of the January pay-per-view.
The most interesting element of the talk show segment, though, was the potential ignition of a fresh new rivalry.
Avoiding the mish-mash of women, Lacey Evans made her first significant contribution to Raw, announcing her entry into the Royal Rumble and interrupting Bliss' monumental announcement. She hurled an insult at Little Miss Bliss but it was the tension and disdain on the faces of the two women that teased a rivalry between them that would essentially turn the multi-time women's champion babyface and freshen up that side of the women's roster.
Two alumni of NXT, a feud between Bliss and Evans would give the latter some credibility right out of the gate while breathing new life into a Bliss character that could use it after spending three years as a heel and running through programs with every top babyface on the roster.
Lack of Intensity Hurts Final Build to Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks
There was tension, sure, but the lack of physical intensity between Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks during Monday's show hurt the final build for a match that could prove to be the best championship bout on the entire Royal Rumble card.
Rousey cut an...interesting promo moments before she and Natalya lost to Banks and Bayley in a tag team main event, and there was an obligatory post-match staredown between Rowdy and The Legit Boss, but what served as the final bit of hype for their much-anticipated showdown was fairly lackluster.
The competitors certainly deserved better, but WWE's unwillingness to portray either as a heel during the program has created a scenario where creative possibilities are limited. That the audience has not picked one over the other to this point should create a red-hot atmosphere come Sunday.
Unfortunately, what might be a damn fine match–a dream match for some–will take to the ring with damn mediocre backstory.
Too Many Underdogs Muddies Waters, Creates Repetition WWE Cannot Afford
At two different points Monday night, WWE Creative told the story of an underdog, to the point that it felt overdone.
Finn Balor was first up, forced to confront the preconceptions that he cannot beat Brock Lesnar because of his lack of size. He was the subject of a messy promo in which he was illogically compared to David from the story David vs. Goliath (David slew the giant) and then forced to combat the massive Braun Strowman in singles competition.
Three seconds away from a pinfall victory over The Monster Among Men, he succumbed to an interfering Lesnar's F-5.
About an hour later, Seth Rollins hit the ring for a "woe is me" promo in which he detailed his struggles of late before positioning himself as an underdog candidate to win the Royal Rumble, with the help of Drew McIntyre.
The Architect then went on to survive McIntyre's onslaught and score and upset over the Scottish Psychopath. More on him in a moment.
The problem with Balor and Rollins being portrayed as underdogs?
They are both former world champions who actually win wrestling matches. They have beaten Superstars bigger than them. Balor literally just beat John freaking Cena a week ago. They are legitimate and they have the support of the fans. These are not two guys emerging from the undercard with a shot at the big time.
Throw in the fact that the underdog storyline works once in a blue moon and you have a scenario where it is overdone, illogically written and doing a disservice to two credible wrestlers the company will have to lean on as it looks to make up for the star power diminished by Roman Reigns' absence.
Major Reunion Sets Stage for Showdown with the Revival, Issues Still Persist
Perhaps the most interesting development on the January 21 episode of Raw was The Revival's beatdown of referee Curt Hawkins after their unsuccessful bid to dethrone tag team champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and the subsequent save made by Zack Ryder.
Ryder and Hawkins had rose to fame in WWE, first as The Major Brothers, then as Edge's flunkies during the La Familia faction's prominence on SmackDown.
They had not teamed for nearly a decade, though, so even the mild fan reaction to Ryder saving his former tag team partner Monday night was a bit of a surprise.
The angle sets up a rivalry between Ryder, Hawkins and The Revival while adding another team to the Raw tag team division. Fresh matchups and stories are certainly welcome and Ryder's old school babyface style should mesh well with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's old school, ground-and-pound heel work.
While depth is always good, the writing team really must add some creative depth to things because as it stands right now, the tag division is made up of random teams fighting each other with little rhyme or reason every week.
That is never a recipe for success.