Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Prison, Accepts $21.6M Fine for Tax Fraud

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a 23-month suspended prison sentence and €19 million ($21.6 million) fine after pleading guilty in his Spanish tax fraud case on Tuesday.

As reported by Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press, the charges dated back to his playing days with Real Madrid. He moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

As explained by Reuters (h/t ESPN FC), Spanish law allows first-time offenders to avoid prison if the sentence is less than two years .

Ronaldo's court appearance lasted just 15 minutes, as the settlement had been agreed at an earlier date.

Per the prosecutor's report, Ronaldo failed to pay tax on his image rights between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo previously denied any wrongdoing. He also said he felt "victimised" by the authorities and that it played a role in his departure for Juventus.



The 33-year-old is the latest in a long line of La Liga stars punished for tax evasion in Spain. Per Azzoni, Xabi Alonso was also in court on Tuesday, while the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi previously ran into trouble, per Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann.

The forward has also been subject of further off-field scrutiny after American woman Kathryn Mayorga asked Las Vegas police to re-open an investigation into allegations she made in 2009 that Ronaldo had raped her in a hotel room.

The case was initially closed after Mayorga signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ronaldo's legal team, but she is now seeking to void the agreement after seeking new legal advice. Mayorga has also filed a civil suit against Ronaldo.

The Portuguese was in action for the Bianconeri on Monday, missing a penalty in the 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo. He has bagged a joint-league-leading 14 Serie A goals in his debut campaign, guiding the side to a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Real have struggled without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and sit 10 points behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga standings.