WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

Credit: WWE.com

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most influential events, kicking off the year and setting the tone for what is to come for WrestleMania season and onward.

In many ways, this one show can make or break fans' expectations of whether or not the future of WWE is heading in a great direction or doomed to be turbulent times ahead.

With ratings suffering a decline as much as they have and The McMahon Family attempting to convince the WWE Universe that change was in progress, Royal Rumble 2019 had extra pressure on its shoulders to deliver a promise of great things for this year.

Nearly every title was on the line and the two Royal Rumble matches had massive consequences, so the potential for big moves and major plays was certainly there, as well as the possibility for this whole thing to be a huge letdown.

How well was this pulled off? What were the positives and negatives which stood out from the pack?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout segments from the 2019 Royal Rumble that fell into the categories of either being a highlight or a low point for the evening.