WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsJanuary 28, 2019
Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most influential events, kicking off the year and setting the tone for what is to come for WrestleMania season and onward.
In many ways, this one show can make or break fans' expectations of whether or not the future of WWE is heading in a great direction or doomed to be turbulent times ahead.
With ratings suffering a decline as much as they have and The McMahon Family attempting to convince the WWE Universe that change was in progress, Royal Rumble 2019 had extra pressure on its shoulders to deliver a promise of great things for this year.
Nearly every title was on the line and the two Royal Rumble matches had massive consequences, so the potential for big moves and major plays was certainly there, as well as the possibility for this whole thing to be a huge letdown.
How well was this pulled off? What were the positives and negatives which stood out from the pack?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout segments from the 2019 Royal Rumble that fell into the categories of either being a highlight or a low point for the evening.
Full List of Match Results
- Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Rezar and Scott Dawson by pinfall
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev to win the United States Championship
- Fatal 4-Way Match: Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa, Kalisto and Hideo Itami by pinfall to retain the Cruiserweight Championship
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch by submission to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
- The Miz and Shane McMahon defeated The Bar by pinfall to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Ronda Rousey defeated Sasha Banks by pinfall to retain the Raw Women's Championship
- Becky Lynch won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match
- Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship
- Brock Lesnar defeated Finn Balor by submission to retain the Universal Championship
- Seth Rollins won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match
Kickoff Pre-Show Breakdown
- Watching the cameraman tumble over as the first bit of action in the night was funny.
- Pairing Scott Dawson and Rezar together was an interesting way to spotlight the Raw tag team division and get those guys on the card.
- It certainly was a surprise to see Shinsuke Nakamura win the United States Championship from Rusev on the pre-show.
- The cruiserweight title match was a typical example of quality 205 Live action.
- If you're a fan of The Revival, watching Dawson take another loss certainly wasn't a positive.
- For that matter, Rusev fans will likely be upset that he dropped the title.
- Much of the panel analysis was bland and the backstage segments weren't all that inspiring.
- As a fan of the tumbler and showing people pick their numbers, the lack of that again this year is definitely a low point.
With two hours of pre-show content, there was a variety of ups and downs along the way for the Royal Rumble kickoff among the backstage segments, panel analysis and the matches themselves.
Highlights
Low Points
The kickoff is never the most important thing on the card, but at least this one had three matches on it and included a title change, along with nothing offensively bad. Overall, it was a decent two hours to whet our appetites.
Highlight: The Miz and Shane McMahon Win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
It was obvious from a mile away that The Miz and Shane McMahon would capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but actually going through with it is still a highlight of the night.
That needed to be the next step in this storyline, as if they would have come up short, there wouldn't be anything left for them to do but fight each other. Since they haven't been partners long enough to build that feud, it would have fallen flat.
Now, they can carry those titles over at least February and March in order to set up something for WrestleMania, whether they're still the champions or going against each other.
They're off to a good start with McMahon scoring the pin with a shooting star press, which in itself was probably the best part of the match itself.
It'll be interesting to see how much chemistry the new champions have together and who steps up as their next challengers.
Highlight: Raw Women's Championship Match
Ronda Rousey continues to get better every time she steps in the ring and Sasha Banks has carved a spot for herself on the list of the best performers in the women's division.
To no surprise, putting these two together ended up in a rock solid match.
It was good to see that Banks wasn't just there to put Rousey over, as she put up more than a fight.
Then again, Rousey retaining was a must, so she had to come out on top and it was the right call to have her retain.
This frees Banks up to compete for the tag titles at Elimination Chamber alongside Bayley, while Rousey will be main-eventing WrestleMania by defending her Raw Women's Championship.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match Breakdown
- Naomi saving herself from elimination, albeit in the same fashion we've seen before, is still impressive.
- Following that up with Mandy Rose pulling Naomi down to eliminate her was a great way to further that feud.
- Zelina Vega's cosplay outfit as Vega from Street Fighter was awesome.
- NXT continuity continues with Vega and LeRae's rivalry immediately coming into play.
- Any time Io Shirai does a moonsault to the outside is a good thing.
- Even better than Naomi's save was Kacy Catanzaro's as she managed to make a name for herself beforehand, but that move sealed the deal that she's got a bright future.
- Hornswoggle's appearance under the ring with Vega was funny.
- The extra entrants of Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, Xia Li, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Catanzaro were fun to see highlighted.
- Fans wanted Becky Lynch, so it's good WWE went with the right call.
- Mickie James totally whiffed her kick and punch against Mandy Rose early on and the camera angle perfectly captured it.
- Out of all the ways to stop the action for a comedic spot, Maria and Alicia Fox arguing over Fox's hat may be the worst and least funny one of these.
- Lana fans will be disappointed she wasn't able to actually enter the match.
Clocking in at over an hour, the Royal Rumble matches follow the pre-show at being filled with too much content to narrow down to just a simple highlight or low point, so here is a breakdown of the pros and cons of the second-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble:
Highlights
Low Points
It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship scene over the course of February and March as we head toward WrestleMania, as Flair will definitely have a bone to pick and we still have to establish who faces Asuka.
Low Point: WWE Championship Match
After having fought each other so many times already, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles desperately needed to do something different to maintain interest.
Sadly, they didn't. This was slow and lumbering with no standout spots or moments to really wow the audience.
All of their previous matches had more intensity behind them, as well as more innovative maneuvers, while this was a series of things we've already seen pulled off much better elsewhere.
Since this followed a Royal Rumble match, the audience was clearly winded and not all that up for being the energetic saviors of this segment and Styles and Bryan didn't do their job to rev things up.
For being two of the best in the ring, they wrestled a dud, which proves this feud absolutely cannot continue any longer.
Even the addition of Rowan coming in at the end to help Bryan and cost Styles the match, which was the most interesting part of this segment, is still not something that is particularly intriguing.
If that's the big angle that we're going to track heading into WrestleMania, the SmackDown main event scene is in need of a different adrenaline shot.
30-Man Royal Rumble Match Breakdown
- Jeff Jarrett kicking things off with Elias was a great way to start.
- Titus O'Neil praying and making sure he didn't trip on his way to the ring was a nice reference to the Greatest Royal Rumble flub.
- Once again, seeing Kofi Kingston save himself is always a win. That happened twice, so it's double the fun.
- Bonus points for the competitors who aren't on the main roster in Kurt Angle, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and Aleister Black.
- It's a shame Angle wasn't able to last longer to lock up with some people he may never get a chance to wrestle in any other environment.
- There shouldn't have been another person go under the ring since that already happened with Vega earlier.
- Not having EC3 compete in this match is a horrible way to start things off for him and proves WWE isn't committed to these NXT stars they've been advertising.
- Knowing who the No. 30 entrants were in both Royal Rumble matches hurt the anticipation of who could be in those spots.
- Why is there a women's Royal Rumble match if Nia Jax is able to participate in the men's? Having Jax involved is a recipe for disaster and lots of criticism on all different fronts.
Just as with the women's Royal Rumble, the 30-Man Royal Rumble requires a more intensive examination of its highs and lows:
Highlights
Low Points
All in all, this wasn't one of the better Royal Rumble matches of all time, but the general scope of it was largely positive.
