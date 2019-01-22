Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper Replace Drew Brees, Michael Thomas in 2019 Pro Bowl

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are headed to the Pro Bowl.

The Cowboys announced Monday that Prescott and Cooper were replacing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints receiver Michael Thomas, both of whom withdrew from the Pro Bowl because of injuries, on the NFC squad.

Cooper's third Pro Bowl trip is one more twist of the knife for Oakland Raiders fans.

Through six games with the Raiders, Cooper caught 22 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. In his final nine appearances for the Cowboys, he had 53 receptions for 725 yards and six scores.

The fourth-year veteran ranked 20th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among qualified receivers, per Football Outsiders. By comparison, he ranked 67th in DYAR at the wideout position in 2017.

Prescott is a Pro Bowler for the second time in three years. He finished 2018 with 3,885 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Seeing Prescott in the Pro Bowl is something of a double-edged sword for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract in 2019, and team owner Jerry Jones has already confirmed he intends to put a long-term extension on the table.

After Monday, that deal isn't getting any cheaper.