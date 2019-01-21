Video: James Harden Scores at Least 30 Points for 20th Consecutive Game

Video: James Harden Scores at Least 30 Points for 20th Consecutive GameJanuary 22, 2019
Houston Rockets star James Harden hit the 30-point mark for the 20th straight game in his team's 121-93 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
Harden finished with 37 points on 12-of-26 shooting.
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps noted why Harden's 30-point streak is so significant:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, who is working on 19 straight games with 30 points, already has 12 in 10 minutes tonight. Only Wilt Chamberlain has ever had a streak of at least 20 consecutive games with 30 or more points.
Wilt Chamberlain once had a stretch of 65 games with at least 30 points, so The Big Dipper's mark isn't yet under serious threat from the reigning NBA MVP.
While Harden performed well, the game as a whole served to underscore the Rockets' current limitations with Chris Paul and Clint Capela out of action.
Harden was just one of three Houston players to score in double figures, and the Rockets as a team shot 36.0 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from beyond the arc. Take Harden out of the equation, and Rockets players were a collective 19-of-60 shooting (31.7 percent).
Harden's one-man show increases his odds of beating out Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2019 MVP race, but is it sustainable over the course of a season?
According to Basketball Reference, Harden's 40.06 percent usage rate is on pace to be the second-highest ever. Russell Westbrook (41.65 percent) owns the all-time mark, which he set during his MVP-winning season in 2016-17. Not coincidentally, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs that year.
Like Westbrook, Harden appears headed for a year that is otherworldly from a statistical perspective but ends with an underwhelming postseason outcome.
Embiid Leads 76ers to 121-93 Rout of Harden, Rockets