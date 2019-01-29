5 Impact CFB Quarterbacks Who Could Pull a Kelly Bryant in 2019

0 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kelly Bryant opened up college football's version of Pandora's box when he left Clemson before playing more than four games in 2018, which thus allowed him to play elsewhere in 2019 with another season of eligibility.

It was our first up-close-and-personal glimpse into the transfer-portal world that has now affected nearly every FBS team. It was also the first major move that had ramifications for a Power Five team, and it was even bigger news since it involved a contender that ultimately won the national championship.

So, which quarterbacks are likely to pull a Bryant in 2019?

Several guys (such as Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson and Texas A&M's Nick Starkel) already are in the transfer portal and likely won't be with their current teams at the beginning of the season, so they don't count. Others, such as Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Tate Martell (Miami), already have found their new homes.

Let's take a look at some of the candidates who may make it through the spring and to the 2019 season with their current teams, but could leave that same program by the end of the year.