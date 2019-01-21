FSU Apologizes After Tweeting Out Photoshopped Image of Martin Luther King Jr.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Florida State football team found itself embroiled in controversy Monday.

The FSU Recruiting Twitter account that is associated with the team sent out an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. appearing to do the school's tomahawk chop on Martin Luther King Day. One of King's quotes was included in the picture.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN sent along an image of the since-deleted tweet:

Florida State then issued an apology through the same Twitter account:

"In a well-intentioned effort to recognize Martin Luther King, Jr. on this special day, a member of our recruiting staff created a graphic using one of Dr. King's quotes – 'If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.' The quote resonated with our program's Do Something mantra.

"However, in our attempt to more closely connect the message to FSU, we foolishly posted a graphic that was not in line with our intent. We are sorry for missing the mark in our attempt to celebrate Dr. King's legacy."