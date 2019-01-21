Joel Embiid's 32 Powers 76ers to Blowout Win vs. Rockets Despite James Harden's 37

David Dow/Getty Images

James Harden continued his historic scoring streak but couldn't lead his Houston Rockets to victory in Monday's inter-conference showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia dominated throughout its 121-93 victory behind 32 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals from Joel Embiid and a balanced attack that saw seven players score nine or more points.

Harden finished with 37 points, six rebounds, three assists and six turnovers and has now scored 30 or more points in 20 straight games, extending his own record since the NBA-ABA merger. However, his effort wasn't nearly enough to overcome the Sixers with no other starter scoring more than Eric Gordon's eight points.

Corey Brewer Proves He Is Worthy of Guaranteed Contract

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Right Arrow Icon

The 76ers signed Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract, but he played his way into the fans' hearts and proved he is worthy of a guaranteed contract for the rest of the season on Monday with 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

He started in place of the injured Jimmy Butler and saw significant minutes as part of what appeared to be a coordinated effort to get under Harden's skin. He picked up the potential MVP full-court on multiple occasions—even drawing an offensive foul after his own dunk in transition—and didn't back down when they started talking trash to each other.

Brewer and T.J. McConnell were physical with Harden, while Embiid stood over him in a taunting manner after a forceful block near the end of the first half. Embiid and Harden also received double technicals when they got in each other's face after the center fouled him hard.

Still, Brewer's willingness to mix it up isn't the only reason he should remain on Philadelphia's roster.

While he has never lived up to the elevated expectations that come with being a top-10 pick since the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him No. 7 overall in 2007, he can attack the basket from the wing and has four different seasons with double-digit scoring totals on his resume. He is also versatile enough to defend ball-handling guards like Harden or taller forwards and has the length at 6'9" to bother jump-shooters.

Philadelphia has dealt with depth concerns all season with Markelle Fultz sidelined and Dario Saric and Robert Covington no longer on the roster after they were traded for Butler, and Brewer gives the team another body with experience for the bench who won't be intimidated by the pressure-packed playoff games to come.

The Florida product already has a ring from his time on the Dallas Mavericks and is a postseason-tested veteran who can provide leadership for the young members of the core.

The Sixers also don't need him to carry the offense with their Big Three of Embiid, Ben Simmons and Butler and can simply ask him to provide a defensive spark off the bench for stretches and get out in transition for easy baskets like he did multiple times against the Rockets.

He is worth having on the roster for the rest of the season, especially as attention turns toward the playoffs in an Eastern Conference that is still wide open after LeBron James went West following eight straight NBA Finals trips.

Rockets in Real Danger of Missing Playoffs in Brutal Western Conference

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Right Arrow Icon

The Rockets were the only true threat to the Golden State Warriors last season after finishing 65-17 and earning home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and they had the defending champions on the ropes with a 3-2 lead until Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury.

That version of Houston has been nowhere to be seen in 2018-19, as the franchise instead fights for its playoff life following its 20th loss of the season with the All-Star break still weeks away.

Harden has been brilliant of late, but the Rockets are just 4-5 in their last nine even with his incredible scoring streak. They even lost a game to the Brooklyn Nets in that span where he scored 58 points, and he is not receiving anything close to enough help with Paul and Clint Capela sidelined.

It was more of the same in Monday's contest, as the game was never in doubt for the Sixers even as Harden racked up more head-turning scoring numbers.

It is time to start worrying about last season's No. 1 seed, especially since Paul hasn't played since Dec. 20 with a new hamstring ailment. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that head coach Mike D'Antoni said he was "hopeful" the point guard would return at some point this week.

Elsewhere, general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that Capela will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his thumb.

That is plenty of time without him in the daunting Western Conference, and even Paul's status is still somewhat in the air with the "hopeful" comment. There will also be question marks when he does come back since he is 33 years old and coming off another hamstring setback.

Houston entered play just two games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who occupy the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. LeBron James figures to lead the Purple and Gold to the playoffs when he returns from a groin injury, seeing how he hasn't missed the postseason since the 2004-05 season, which would mean another team has to fall out.

The San Antonio Spurs are the No. 6 seed but have made the playoffs 21 straight years. The Utah Jazz are the No. 7 seed but have Donovan Mitchell leading the way and won a playoff series last year. The Los Angeles Clippers are the No. 8 seed, are deep and haven't gone away in the playoff picture.

The Rockets were seen as championship contenders entering the season, but they are now fighting for positioning at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff race. If Paul doesn't play at the level he is accustomed to when he returns from his latest injury, Houston missing the playoffs will become a legitimate possibility.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Wednesday with the Rockets at the New York Knicks and the 76ers hosting the Spurs.