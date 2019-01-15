Corey Brewer, 76ers Agree to 10-Day Contract

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and forward Corey Brewer agreed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, the team announced in a press release.

Brewer, 32, has not played in the NBA this season after splitting the 2017-18 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

"[I'm] just trying to figure it out," Brewer said of his playing future on the Aaron Torres Sports Podcast in August. "Hopefully, sign somewhere and just keep playing basketball. That's what it's all about."

Brewer could be available as soon as Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia has had trouble finding consistency from its bench following the Jimmy Butler trade. Brett Brown's rotation has been inconsistent, and the team has cratered when playing any bench-heavy lineup.

Brewer isn't going to change that overnight, but he's a potentially solid role player if he performs the way he did last season in Oklahoma City. After being a bit player for the Lakers, Brewer averaged 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting 16 of 18 games. Those numbers greatly deviated from his performance level in recent seasons but could serve as evidence that Brewer can be useful in a limited role.

The 10-day contract should be well worth it for the Sixers to see what Brewer has left in the tank. He previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, in addition to the Thunder and Lakers.