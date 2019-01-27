Projecting Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Few events have more twists and turns than the Royal Rumble. The WWE event has stakes higher than any event outside of WrestleMania with so many potential outcomes. Anyone can win. Anyone can make an impact. Anyone can become a star in just this one night.

For that reason, it is always exciting to speculate on exactly what WWE will do to make each year stand out. Who will win the Royal Rumble matches? Will a major title change hands just in time for WrestleMania season? Could a major star return or a legend make an appearance?

This year, it feels like the primary focus will be on the younger stars shining through. While Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon do have major matches on the night, most of the contests are driven by the work of the new stars who have emerged in the past few months.

From the potential for stars like Mustafa Ali and Ember Moon to stand out in the Rumble to the potential returns of top stars like Bray Wyatt, these are the biggest likely surprises this event has in store.