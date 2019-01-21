UFC's Allen Crowder Has 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Greg Hardy After Knee DQ

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Allen Crowder is willing to forgive Greg Hardy for his illegal knee to the head during Saturday's UFC bout.

"It's a fight. It's the heat of the moment," Crowder told TMZ Sports Monday when asked about the hit.

Hardy was officially disqualified in the second round for the illegal action, leading to his first mixed martial arts loss in four professional events for the former NFL player.

While Crowder was initially knocked out by the hit, he believes it was not intentional.

"There's a lot of people that have made the same mistake," he said. "I have no hard feelings against him at all. He was tired, and s--t happens. I have no hard feelings about it at all."

The limited experience for Hardy also potentially contributed to the mistake in a big moment.

"I was aware of the rule as it stands; I was not aware that that was what was going on," Hardy explained after the match, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com.

Crowder will seemingly be happy with the win, as the 29-year-old improved to 10-3 in his career. As for Hardy, this will simply have to be a learning experience as he continues his transition into a new sport.