Eli Manning's Agent on If QB Will Return to Giants: 'Shoot, Yeah, I Think So'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 36-35. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Count Eli Manning's agent among those who believe the veteran will return to the New York Giants in the 2019 season. 

"Shoot, yeah, I think so," Tom Condon said when asked if Manning would return to the only NFL team he has ever played for, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "I think he'd love to come back. Guys love to play their whole careers with one team, if they have a good experience with that team."

            

