2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Picks After Kyler Murray, Underclassmen Declare

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Right when draft analysts, scouts, coaches and general managers had a decent feel for the 2019 draft class, Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray entered the group. The effect of Murray, a player widely considered to be worthy of a top-10 pick, entering this group turns the draft upside down.

With previous mock drafts, there was the issue of supply-versus-demand at the quarterback position. Too many teams needed quarterbacks with not enough talented players on the board to fill the voids. Murray entering the draft puts one more viable name into the mix.

Fans of the Jaguars, Giants, Dolphins, Redskins and any other club eyeing quarterbacks can now be excited about the prospect of another potentially elite player in the class.

How does Murray declaring shake up the first round?