Patriots Rumors: Jason McCourty Re-Signs with NE on 2-Year Contract

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Cornerback Jason McCourty won the Super Bowl in his first season with the New England Patriots and will be back for more after he reportedly re-signed with the team Wednesday.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, McCourty agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the team.

The Patriots—who already had his brother, Devin McCourty, on the roster—acquired him via trade from the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2018 campaign, and he helped lead them to the Super Bowl title by playing in all 16 regular-season games and tallying 70 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

The effort came after he was a bright spot for the 0-16 Browns in 2017 with 65 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

New England head coach Bill Belichick told reporters how important the versatile McCourty was to the defense in November, especially after cornerback Eric Rowe went down with an injury:

"He's a smart guy, he's a versatile player. He's shown a lot of versatility considering he missed in the spring. From training camp on, he's done a lot of good things for us. He's been very dependable and tough and durable and played multiple positions for kind of the newest player in the secondary. ... He's had a lot of responsibility that kind of [Pat] Chung or [Devin] McCourty have had. At corner, he's kind of taken the brunt of that."

McCourty entered the league in 2009 when the Tennessee Titans drafted him out of Rutgers, and he played the first eight seasons of his career for the AFC South team. He tallied as many as 103 tackles in 2011 and finished his tenure there with 13 total interceptions.

The 31-year-old brings a veteran presence to the secondary and is versatile enough to play on the outside or the slot if needed. He also has playoff experience from the Patriots' most recent run and earned praise from arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

It is no surprise New England looked to keep someone like that as it chases its 10th Super Bowl appearance since the 2000 season.