Report: Former Broncos C Matt Paradis, Panthers Agree to 3-Year, $27M Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Veteran center Matt Paradis agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million deal with Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old hit the free-agent market at a less-than-opportune time. After not missing a game for three straight seasons with the Denver Broncos, he suffered a fractured fibula and landed on injured reserve ending his 2018 campaign after nine games.

The timing of Paradis' injury at least allowed him to be healed when the offseason began and he could start negotiating with teams.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner noted in January that the Boise State product was one of the more underrated free agents this offseason:

"Former sixth-round centers who will turn 30 before the end of next season aren't the sexiest of signings, but Paradis was the second-highest graded center in the NFL before ending up on IR. It was the second time in his career where he ranked among the top two players at his position. There are obvious question marks, and he likely is a center only, but he'd be an upgrade at that position for the majority of teams in the NFL."

Mike Klis of 9News reported in January the Broncos were hopeful of re-signing Paradis but the player was prepared to explore all of his options.

As Renner alluded to in his breakdown of Paradis, the center position generally isn't a top priority for teams. The Broncos, in particular, have other areas of the field they need to address this offseason, most notably quarterback, cornerback and right tackle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Denver agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with Kareem Jackson, and Schefter reported it put a four-year, $52 million offer on the table for Ja'Wuan James. The Broncos' acquisition of Joe Flacco will become official imminently as well.

Together those three moves addressed Denver's biggest needs and drained its spending capabilities. The Broncos have a little over $31.4 million in their coffers, most of which they'll want to preserve for their incoming draft picks and any other minor additions to the roster.

Paradis has performed well in the Mile High City, but he wasn't an irreplaceable member of the Broncos' offensive line.

Having said that, his arrival should have an immediate impact for the Panthers, who landed one of the best centers in this year's free-agent class.

Paradis will take over for Ryan Kalil, who retired this offseason. Kalil had been in Carolina since the team selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft, so starting quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers' offensive line will have a big adjustment to make in 2019.

Strictly in terms of on-field value, Carolina shouldn't see much of a drop in the transition from Kalil to Paradis.