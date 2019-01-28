Super Bowl 2019 Kickoff Time: When and Where to Watch Patriots vs. Rams

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL season has reached its peak. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LIII.

For the second straight year, the Patriots are slated to face a franchise it previously met on the NFL's grandest stage.

Only this time, New England will be hoping for a different result.

The Patriots toppled the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX but fell 41-33 last season. Tom Brady earned his first-ever championship ring with a victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, so the franchise is―along with the fans―looking for redemption.

Super Bowl LIII Info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

The Dynasty Keeps Rolling

We're not buying the "Patriots: True Underdog Story" shtick, right?

Brady sure is committed to the bit, though. His exchange with Chris Hogan after the AFC Championship showed just how much the future Hall of Famer has convinced himself of the doubters.

Sure, there are occasional stories about his age, but no reasonable person believes the Pats had no chance.

What New England has achieved over the last two decades is remarkable, unprecedented and something that will likely never be matched.

The upcoming showdown marks the Patriots' third straight Super Bowl trip and fourth in five seasons. Overall, it will be Brady's ninth appearance in the league's biggest game―which is more than any other franchise has totaled.

Brady put on a clinic to topple Kansas City, leading two go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Then in overtime, he converted three 3rd-and-10s to set up the game-winning touchdown. He finished the contest with 348 yards.

And now, Brady is aiming for ring No. 6.

Jared Goff, Sean McVay Readying for Ultimate Test

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Structure has turned Jared Goff from a potential bust into a Super Bowl starter.

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL draft, the Cal product failed to win a game in seven starts. He threw five touchdowns and seven interceptions during a 2-14 year for Los Angeles, which fired head coach Jeff Fisher.

Then everything changed.

Sean McVay implemented a system that has become the envy of the league―so much that the 2019 coaching carousel will be remembered as the "Friends of McVay" cycle. Since the 2017 season began and including the playoffs, Goff is 26-8 record as a starter.

But the Patriots know the key to limiting Goff: force him to make plays outside of McVay's system. Goff is not particularly mobile, so he's not a scrambler or a threat to buy time and create. If his progression doesn't bring an open receiver, the play is basically over.

Hiding that weakness on the Super Bowl stage would be extremely difficult. The pressure on both Goff and McVay is to ensure the powerful offense's efficiency is on display right away.

Otherwise, the Rams will watch Brady celebrate an NFL title again.

