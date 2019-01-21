Ex-Cowboys RB Darren McFadden Arrested on DWI, Resisting Arrest Charges

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Per the report, the 31-year-old fell asleep behind the wheel of his car in a Whataburger drive-thru in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. When officers arrived, he allegedly resisted arrest, and his car windows reportedly were broken during the incident.

He was released on bond later Monday.

McFadden retired from the NFL in 2017 after 10 years in the league with the Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. The No. 4 overall pick in 2008, he never reached lofty expectations with Oakland as injuries prevented him from playing 16 games in any of his first six years in the league.

The veteran had a bounce-back year in his first season with the Cowboys in 2015, topping 1,000 rushing yards for just the second time in his career.

But McFadden's value plummeted after Dallas drafted Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in 2016, and he appeared in only four more games over the next two seasons before he was released in November 2017.