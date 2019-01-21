Ex-Chelsea, Arsenal Star Ashley Cole Signs Derby County Contract

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Derby County confirmed on Monday they have signed former England international left-back Ashley Cole.

The Rams announced the capture of the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal defender on Twitter:

Cole was a free agent, having left the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018 after three years with the Major League Soccer outfit.

His previous European club was Roma, where he spent 18 months after leaving Chelsea in 2014.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.