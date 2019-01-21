Ex-Chelsea, Arsenal Star Ashley Cole Signs Derby County Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, CO - AUGUST 04: Ashley Cole #3 of Los Angeles Galaxy walks off the field at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on August 4, 2018 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Derby County confirmed on Monday they have signed former England international left-back Ashley Cole.

The Rams announced the capture of the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal defender on Twitter:

Cole was a free agent, having left the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018 after three years with the Major League Soccer outfit.

His previous European club was Roma, where he spent 18 months after leaving Chelsea in 2014.

    

