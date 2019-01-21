TMZ: Antonio Brown Spends $500k on Jewelry Amid Rift with Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

If Antonio Brown is going to be leaving Pittsburgh, he'll be shining on his way out of the Steel City.

TMZ Sports reported Brown dropped some serious cash on jewelry valued at more than $500,000. Here's the damage, according to the report:

—Richard Mille watch ($190,000 value)

—2 G.O.A.T. rings ($20,000 value each)

—5-carat diamond earrings ($50,000 value)

—Diamond chain ($220,000 value)

You know, just your casual half-million-dollar purchase while you're out making a Target run. Leave with a list that includes toothpaste, paper towels and some Sour Patch Kids; come home without any of that stuff and a new diamond chain.

We've all done it.

Brown, of course, isn't hurting for cash while embroiled in a standoff with the Steelers. He's due to make $12.6 million in base salary next season, whether that is in Pittsburgh or a new city.

Doing some quick math, that shopping spree cost Brown a little less than 4 percent of his 2019 salary.

Or, again, as regular folks would call it: a Target run.