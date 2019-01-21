AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 12 Rankings Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 19: Admiral Schofield #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers and Kyle Alexander #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers walk off the court together after the second half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 71-68. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

When Duke lost to Syracuse, it looked like Michigan would finally ascend to No. 1. Wisconsin ended those hopes.

Instead, Tennessee has reached the sport's apex for the first time under Rick Barnes.

The Volunteers survived a scare from Alabama to bring their winning streak to 12 games and take the top ranking in the latest Associated Press poll. Tennessee is followed by Duke, which stuck around at the No. 2 spot thanks to a 72-70 win over Virginia. Virginia, Gonzaga and Michigan round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out:

1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Nevada

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Marquette

13. Maryland

14. Texas Tech

15. Buffalo

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Villanova

19. Iowa

20. Ole Miss

21. NC State

22. Mississippi State

23. Louisville

24. Iowa State

25. LSU

A week after no Top 10 team suffered a defeat, six dropped at least one game over the last seven days. Texas Tech had the worst fate as upset losses to Baylor and Iowa State dropped the Red Raiders six spots to No. 14.

Kansas was also upended in a trip to lowly West Virginia, which opened its Big 12 slate with five straight losses. Bob Huggins' bunch caused 18 Jayhawks turnovers and scored the final seven points of their 65-64 triumph.

"It's just a matter of being mentally tough enough to do the right things," Huggins told reporters. "I'm just happy to win. This isn't where we thought we'd be."

The damage didn't stop inside the Top 10. Florida State, which moved up two spots last week despite a loss to Duke, descends all the way out of the Top 25 after losing at Pitt and Boston College. The Seminoles have dropped four of their last five games since a 12-1 start.

"Anytime you start with your first three games on the road, you can get in a big hole this early in the season," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters.

Florida State's drop was the biggest of the week. Indiana also moved out of the Top 25 following a loss to Purdue. Louisville and LSU returned to the rankings.

Related

    5-Star Center Isaiah Stewart Picks Washington

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Center Isaiah Stewart Picks Washington

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    CBB's Most Disappointing Stars This Season

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB's Most Disappointing Stars This Season

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    No Longer on Epic Run, Michigan Back to Square One

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No Longer on Epic Run, Michigan Back to Square One

    TheMichiganInsider.com
    via TheMichiganInsider.com

    Watch: Marquette Honors D-Wade 🙌

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch: Marquette Honors D-Wade 🙌

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report