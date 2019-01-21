Serena Williams Digs Deep for Australian Open Last-16 Win over Simona Halep

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Serena Williams held off an impressive fightback from world No. 1 Simona Halep on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open.

After easing through the first set comfortably, Williams came out on top in what became a hard-fought contest to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Melbourne to extend her head-to-head record against Halep to 9-1.

Per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, Williams reflected on her victory:

"I really needed to elevate my game. She's the No. 1 player in the world. I'm such a fighter. I just never give up. It's definitely something that's innate. It's a miracle I'm here and I get to do something I enjoy. This is my job and it's a super pleasure. That keeps me motivated and keep fighting for every point."

An inauspicious start from Williams saw her broken to love, sealed with a double-fault.

Former player Patrick McEnroe was concerned for his compatriot's movement in the early stages:

The 23-time Grand Slam winner conjured the perfect response, however, as she quickly rattled off six games in a row, to seal the first set in 20 minutes.

Halep was broken three times in the process, and sports writer Tumaini Carayol gave some insight into Williams' success on her serve:

The world No. 1 finally stopped the rot with a hold in the opening game of the second set, but she was broken again soon after as she continued to struggle with the American's power:

The 27-year-old was beginning to show some signs of life, though, and the set was back on serve when Williams crashed a backhand into the net.

A confidence-boosting hold to love gave Halep a greater foothold in the contest, which had become far more competitive than it had been at the start.

After some more aggressive shot-making helped her remain ahead and had Williams on the back foot, Halep broke to win the second set when the No. 16 seed fired a backhand long.

The tournament's official Twitter account shared the numbers behind Halep's efforts:

As Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times observed, Halep was capitalising on some uncharacteristic physical struggles from her 37-year-old opponent:

Williams' serving remained undiminished, though, and she dug deep to save three break points before grabbing a break of her own for a 4-3 lead in the decider, which was quickly consolidated.

Halep was able to force Williams to serve for the match, and the American duly did so when Halep sent a forehand long.

Williams will face seventh seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals.