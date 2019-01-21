Serena Williams Digs Deep for Australian Open Last-16 Win over Simona Halep

Serena Williams Digs Deep for Australian Open Last-16 Win over Simona HalepJanuary 21, 2019
Serena Williams held off an impressive fightback from world No. 1 Simona Halep on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Australian Open.
After easing through the first set comfortably, Williams came out on top in what became a hard-fought contest to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Melbourne to extend her head-to-head record against Halep to 9-1.
Per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, Williams reflected on her victory:
"I really needed to elevate my game. She's the No. 1 player in the world. I'm such a fighter. I just never give up. It's definitely something that's innate. It's a miracle I'm here and I get to do something I enjoy. This is my job and it's a super pleasure. That keeps me motivated and keep fighting for every point."
An inauspicious start from Williams saw her broken to love, sealed with a double-fault.
Former player Patrick McEnroe was concerned for his compatriot's movement in the early stages:
Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe
Wow rough start for Serena. I know only first game but not moving well at all
The 23-time Grand Slam winner conjured the perfect response, however, as she quickly rattled off six games in a row, to seal the first set in 20 minutes.
Halep was broken three times in the process, and sports writer Tumaini Carayol gave some insight into Williams' success on her serve:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Either way, this is obviously the best tennis Serena has played since her return
The world No. 1 finally stopped the rot with a hold in the opening game of the second set, but she was broken again soon after as she continued to struggle with the American's power:
#AusOpen @AustralianOpen
Down. The. Line. @serenawilliams lands a 132 km/hour winner on her way to breaking #Halep for a 6-1 2-1 lead. #AusOpen https://t.co/pFk31e5vN2
The 27-year-old was beginning to show some signs of life, though, and the set was back on serve when Williams crashed a backhand into the net.
A confidence-boosting hold to love gave Halep a greater foothold in the contest, which had become far more competitive than it had been at the start.
After some more aggressive shot-making helped her remain ahead and had Williams on the back foot, Halep broke to win the second set when the No. 16 seed fired a backhand long.
The tournament's official Twitter account shared the numbers behind Halep's efforts:
#AusOpen @AustralianOpen
In the final six games of the second set, @Simona_Halep hit 5⃣ winners to @serenawilliams's 2⃣. Follow every point, every ace, every winner and more with #Infosys MatchBeats: https://t.co/LjrcepbOzc #AusOpen https://t.co/74a4B9WRsa
As Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times observed, Halep was capitalising on some uncharacteristic physical struggles from her 37-year-old opponent:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Serena's movement is just not there tonight. Doesn't know if she's carrying some sort of injury or just sluggish, but she's in trouble whenever Halep is able to pull her around the court for several balls. #AusOpen
Williams' serving remained undiminished, though, and she dug deep to save three break points before grabbing a break of her own for a 4-3 lead in the decider, which was quickly consolidated.
Halep was able to force Williams to serve for the match, and the American duly did so when Halep sent a forehand long.
Williams will face seventh seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals.
