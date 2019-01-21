Jurgen Klopp Rules Out January Transfers Amid Liverpool Injury Crisis

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the club will "use the resources we have already" rather than enter the January transfer market after they suffered more injury problems at the weekend.

The Reds' biggest issues are in defence. Going into Saturday's 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace, they were already missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

And against the Eagles, Fabinho suffered a knock that forced him off and James Milner was sent off, meaning he will be suspended for a match.

It means Liverpool are now short on options at right-back, especially given Nathaniel Clyne recently went on loan to Bournemouth.

Klopp is confident, though, that his side can cope without entering the transfer market, per David Maddock in the Mirror:

"We have to use the resources we have already and that is what we try. It is a really difficult problem. I can imagine what people think about this situation but you have to make decisions in moments when decisions are on the table. That's why Clyney is not here anymore.

"In that moment, we had plenty of options and now we don't have them. That's how it is in our next games. Trent got an injury and it's serious but not that serious. He will be back early but I don't know if early enough for the next game. Maybe the game after. Everyone gives me the feeling, Trent as well, that that is absolutely possible.

"We have to come through this situation. Tell me a player who can play right back and other positions as well better than our boys like Rafa [Camacho] can do?"

Paul Joyce in The Times reported Alexander-Arnold could be sidelined for a month after aggravating a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on January 12.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

But Klopp's timeline suggests the 20-year-old could be back in action for the trip to West Ham United on February 4.

The good news for Liverpool is they do not have a match until January 30, when they host Leicester City at Anfield.

The Premier League takes a break in the coming weekend for the fourth round of the FA Cup, a tournament Liverpool have already been knocked out of.

It means the Premier League leaders now have their longest break since November at a time when they really need it.

Liverpool earned a vital three points against Palace after going 1-0 down in the first half and being pegged back to 2-2 in the second:

However, weaknesses were apparent from Klopp's side as they conceded as many goals in a single league match at Anfield as they had in the previous 10 in 2018-19.

Their title challenge this season has been built on their remarkably solid defence.

If they start to concede more goals, it could scupper their chances of winning a first league title since 1990.

Liverpool have a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, but they will need to be wary of the visit of the Foxes in their next league match.

Leicester have lost their last three games in all competitions, but they are a streaky team.

The three wins they have earned in their last seven matches have been against Chelsea, City and Everton, proof they can cause problems for even the best sides.