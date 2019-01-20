Patriots Fan Pays over $180K for 8 Seats to Patriots vs. Rams Super Bowl 53

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

At least one New England Patriots fan is willing to drop plenty of money to watch his or her team play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, a Patriots fan paid $180,685.44 for eight seats at the 50-yard line for the game on Feb. 3.

At least the fan will be present for what could be Tom Brady's final Super Bowl considering he is 41 years old. The living legend led the Patriots to a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game by directing a touchdown drive with less than two minutes remaining in regulation and again in overtime.

The overtime drive saw Brady convert three different 3rd-and-10s before Rex Burkhead scored the winning touchdown on the ground.

The fan who spent six figures on Super Bowl tickets would surely sign up for a replica performance against the Rams.