Donald Trump Tweets at Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Bob Kraft After Patriots Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

US President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) and head coach Bill Belichick (L) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump showed his support for the New England Patriots on Sunday after their win in the AFC Championship Game:

The Patriots earned a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs, reaching the Super Bowl for the third straight season and ninth time with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on the team.

While the Los Angeles Rams also secured a spot in Super Bowl LIII with a win Sunday, the president didn't make a reference to them.

Trump has been a notable supporter of the Patriots in the past, with owner Robert Kraft even giving him a Super Bowl ring after the latest victory. Kraft also donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee.

Meanwhile, Trump has called Brady a friend in the past, while Belichick reportedly gave a letter of support to the president during his campaign.

It appears his positive relationship with the team's key players has continued into 2019.

