Ex-Raiders TE Jared Cook, Saints Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Reported $15.5M

The New Orleans Saints and tight end Jared Cook agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cook will make $15.5 million over two years with $8 million guaranteed in 2019.

Cook, a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2009 NFL draft, was almost perennially viewed as a breakout candidate across the first eight years of his career, which included stops with the St. Louis Rams and Green Bay Packers in addition to his four seasons with the Titans.

Although the 31-year-old University of South Carolina product often failed to live up to expectations in those stops, he found a comfort zone with the Oakland Raiders over the past two seasons.

That includes his long-awaited breakout campaign in 2018 as he posted career-high totals in receptions (68), receiving yards (896) and touchdowns (six) while playing all 16 games.

Cook jokingly sidestepped a question in December about whether he'd like to stay with the Raiders with the potential of a big payday looming as an unrestricted free agent.

"Yeah, of course," he told reporters. "I mean, who don't want a job? You don't want a job next year?"

In all, Cook has tallied 425 catches for 5,464 yards and 25 scores across 149 appearances.

Ultimately, he took the opportunity to cash in on his strong season with the Raiders. Now the pressure is on him to replicate that type of production within the Saints' offense.

Cook should slot in as the team's No. 3 target behind wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith. Running back Alvin Kamara is also a major pass-catching threat out of the backfield, which could limit his overall numbers.