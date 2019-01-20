Watch: Steelers' Antonio Brown Posts Video Training with Kyler Murray

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks up, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown and Kyler Murray have seemingly made more January headlines than the players still alive in the NFL playoffs, and they are now practicing together as they await their 2019 fates:

Murray and Brown were joined by Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown, who announced he was entering the draft on Jan. 2.

As for Murray, he declared for the 2019 NFL draft even though the Oakland Athletics previously drafted him to play baseball. He could still ultimately play baseball but is apparently focusing on football for the time being.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Murray to go No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft as the second quarterback taken behind only Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (No. 6 to the New York Giants). Miller projected Marquise Brown to go No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Antonio Brown did not play in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported he asked for a trade.

