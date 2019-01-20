Virgil van Dijk Reveals Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Texts Him Before Matches

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he has received messages of support from club legend Kenny Dalglish before matches as his form has helped take the Reds to the top of the Premier League.

Van Dijk, 27, moved to Merseyside in January 2018 for £75 million and has been arguably the club's greatest star in that time, and former player and manager Dalglish may have had a role in guiding his hand. Van Dijk told Liverpool's official website (h/t FourFourTwo):

"Kenny Dalglish gave me his mobile number in the very beginning and told me to ring him at any time.

"It is unbelievable when he sometimes sends me messages before games. That is what Liverpool is about.

"Like most clubs, Liverpool have some private boxes for players available. I have my own box for my family here. To get there, you have to walk through the boardroom.

"On matchdays, that is like walking in a museum. Almost every Liverpool legend is present."

Liverpool haven't won a top-flight title since 1990, but Van Dijk has helped push manager Jurgen Klopp's side back into the spotlight and four points ahead of Manchester City at the head of the league. The Dutchman celebrated with pride after Saturday's 4-3 win over Crystal Palace:

Van Dijk added: "When you have meant something to this club, they will never forget you. You are Liverpool forever."

Dalglish stands among the all-time great figures of Anfield, and there's no ruling out any words of advice or inspiration he might have given Van Dijk—or other players, for that matter—have played a hand in Liverpool's rise.

Klopp is another whose influence in three years at the club has formed the foundation of the Reds' new era—although yet to produce any major trophies—and Van Dijk praised the German's touch, per Anfield HQ:

The Anfield Wrap provided some figures to back up Van Dijk's impact since taking up root in front of Liverpool's goal, keeping clean sheets in almost half of his games since arriving:

Liverpool's record signing has played all but 35 minutes of the club's 2018-19 campaign. His presence has been particularly crucial during injuries to the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

There's no telling how far this Liverpool team could take their success with the right guidance, and it can only be positive to have icons of previous generations aiding their efforts.