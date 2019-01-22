NFL Scouts' Takes: Biggest Risers in the 2019 Draft Class

0 of 8

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Every college football season, we see players enter the scouting process who weren't on draft lists over the summer. Even the scouting services most NFL teams use to help prepare for the upcoming draft class before the college football season will miss a few.

The players listed below weren't all missed by scouts—some are underclassmen who popped onto the radar after winning starting jobs over the summer—but they've all seen their stock rise considerably through great play and exceptional NFL-caliber traits.

The job of scouting this class is far from done, though, and each player could still sink his stock with an off-field incident, injury or poor testing time. One bad interview with a general manager at the combine or poor effort at the Senior Bowl could change everything. The bet is that the character, wiring and work ethic of the following players are all high-level enough to prevent letdowns and allow them to ride their rising stock into the first round come draft night.