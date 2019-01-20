Video: Dwyane Wade Honored by Marquette Ahead of NBA Retirement

Darren Hauck/Associated Press

The Marquette Golden Eagles honored Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who played for the program from 2001 through 2003, before Sunday's game against the Providence Friars.

Wade announced his plan to retire from basketball following the 2018-19 NBA season in September. He returned to his alma mater and received a surprise from his family, per Kaitlin Sharkey of WITI:

The CBS Sports Network highlighted more moments from the ceremony, which included his No. 3 jersey taking its place among other Golden Eagles legends in the rafters of the BMO Harris Bradley Center:

Wade averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across two seasons at Marquette before the Heat selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft.

He led the Golden Eagles to the Final Four of the 2003 NCAA tournament, which was eventually won by the Syracuse Orange and Most Outstanding Player Carmelo Anthony.

The 37-year-old Chicago native has gone on to put together a Hall of Fame career at the pro level with three NBA championships, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP Award and 12 All-Star Game selections.