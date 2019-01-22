Early Mike Trout MLB Free-Agency Landing Spot Odds After 2020 Season

0 of 9

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mike Trout's free agency is going to be a game-changer for Major League Baseball.

This is assuming that Trout does indeed reach free agency after his six-year, $144.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels runs out after 2020.

Disclaimers aside, Trout is nonetheless the quintessential definition of a superstar. Per Baseball Reference, he's accumulated more wins above replacement through the age of 26 than any position player in MLB history. He's baseball's best hitter, as well as one of the sport's top baserunners and defensive center fielders.

If Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado don't get there first, Trout figures to become MLB's first $400 million man in two years. Even a $500 million contract may not be out of reach.

This raises the question of which teams will be able to afford him, as well as which might be the most hell-bent on signing him. To these ends, we've come up with some early odds for eight potential suitors, plus the field.