Premier League Results Week 23: Sunday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City moved back to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over struggling Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Danilo, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane gave the visitors a comfortable victory that leaves the Terriers rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Harry Winks.

Sunday's Results

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City

Fulham 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League's Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16

Harry Kane, Tottenham, 14

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 10

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 10

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 23, +41, 60

2. Manchester City: 23, +45, 56

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, +25, 51

4. Chelsea: 23, +21, 47

5. Arsenal: 23, +16, 44

6. Manchester United: 23, +13, 44

7. Watford: 23, 0, 33

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 23, -4, 32

9. Leicester City: 23, 0, 31

10. West Ham United: 23, -4, 31

11. Everton: 23, +1, 30

12. Bournemouth: 23, -9, 30

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23, -7, 26

14. Crystal Palace: 23, -9, 22

15. Southampton: 23, -15, 22

16. Burnley: 23, -20, 22

17. Newcastle United: 23, -12, 21

18. Cardiff City: 23, -25, 19

19. Fulham: 23, -30, 14

20. Huddersfield Town: 23, -27, 11

Sunday Recap

Coach Mark Hudson took temporary charge of Huddersfield on Sunday following manager David Wagner's departure on Monday.

The hosts survived a strong penalty shout on 13 minutes when Terence Kongolo brought down Sterling with a clumsy challenge:

Referee Andre Marriner waved the visitors' appeals away, but they managed to take the lead just five minutes later.

Danilo let fly from range, and his shot deflected off Christopher Schindler's head and beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The strike was the Brazilian's first of the season and also saw City reach a landmark:

The visitors were not at their best in a sloppy first half but put the game out of Huddersfield's reach after the break with two goals in two minutes.

Sane crossed for Sterling to head home Manchester City's second goal on 54 minutes, the German then slotted home the third after a Sergio Aguero flick-on.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino brought in Fernando Llorente for injured captain Harry Kane against Fulham, but the 33-year-old suffered a dismal start.

There were just 17 minutes on the clock when Llorente diverted Jean Michael Seri's corner past his own goalkeeper.

The striker's own goal means he's picked up an unenviable record:

Fulham went close to doubling their lead five minutes before half-time. Andre Schurrle's volley was parried by Hugo Lloris and fell to Aleksandar Mitrovic to head home. However, his effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

Tottenham took just five minutes of the second half to level matters. Fulham failed to deal with a long ball forward, allowing Christian Eriksen to cross for Dele Alli to head home:

The visitors had the better chances in the second half. Danny Rose's deflected strike hit the crossbar, while Llorente missed a glorious chance from the full-back's cross inside the last 10 minutes.

Spurs' injury problems then grew even worse as Alli was forced off late on with a hamstring problem:

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Winks arrived at the far post to head home substitute Georges-Kevin N'Koudou's cross in the third minute of stoppage time.