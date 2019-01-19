Antonio Brown Thanks Steelers Fans, Says It's 'Not a Goodbye' Amid Trade Rumors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is greeted by fans as he takes to the practice field during NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown may be at odds with the organization, but Steelers Nation still holds a special place in his heart. 

On Saturday, Brown sent out a tweet that he called, "not a goodbye, just a thank u":

Even though the seven-time Pro Bowler has three years remaining on his contract, his future with the Steelers has come into question in recent weeks.

Brown was inactive for a must-win game in Week 17, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported was the result of a "dispute" with a teammate during a walkthrough last week. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was later identified by NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala as the teammate involved in the situation.

Steelers President Art Rooney II told Dulac earlier this month that it's "hard to envision" Brown being with the team when training camp opens this summer. While Rooney revealed the team will explore all options (other than releasing the wideout), he has not ruled out the two sides continuing their relationship.

Meanwhile, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported on Jan. 1 that Brown requested a trade, a report coach Mike Tomlin denied, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

It remains to be seen what uniform Brown will be wearing in 2019. If it's not a Steelers uniform, he at least showed the fans some love with a special shout-out this weekend.

