Paul George Clutch 4-Point Play Powers Thunder Past Jimmy Butler, 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder busted out of their recent slump Saturday with a 117-115 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena in Philly.

With the Thunder trailing by two, Paul George nailed a go-ahead three-pointer while getting fouled with five seconds remaining in regulation and completed the four-point play. Jimmy Butler then missed what would have been the game-winning three at the buzzer to seal the win for OKC.

After losing five of its previous six games, OKC picked up the victory to improve to 27-18 on the season, and the Thunder have now won 19 straight games against Philadelphia.

The Sixers dropped to 30-17 and ended a three-game winning streak in the process.

The Thunder received production throughout the lineup, including a team-high 31 points from George to go along with six rebounds and five assists.



Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Dennis Schroder added 21 points off the bench.

Four of the Sixers' five starters scored in double figures, including their Big Three of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

Embiid registered 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists; Simmons added 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists; and Butler came through with 18 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Oklahoma City led by as much as 16 in the first quarter due largely to the play of center Steven Adams, who scored several easy buckets for the Thunder early in the game.

The Sixers began to whittle away at the deficit, though, and they even tied the game a 44 at one point during the second quarter.

By halftime, the Thunder were leading by just three.

Less than five minutes into the second half, the Sixers managed to tie it back up at 65-65 by virtue of a monster dunk from Embiid.

Philadelphia took the lead shortly thereafter, but Oklahoma City shifted the momentum back in its favor and built its lead back to 79-67. After three quarters of play, the Sixers were down 88-79.

Philly once again chipped away at the OKC lead and took a 99-97 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

George went on an 8-0 run at that point, however, which put the Thunder back in control.

Embiid tied the game at 113-113 by making three free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and Butler then gave the Sixers a 115-113 lead when he stole an errant pass from Schroder and made a layup.

Butler's heroics were all for naught, though, as he fouled George on his go-ahead three and then failed to make the game-winner.

What's Next?

The Thunder will look to continue their winning ways Monday when they face the struggling New York Knicks on the road.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will attempt to bounce back Monday when they host the surging Houston Rockets.

