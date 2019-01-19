76ers' Markelle Fultz Back in Philly to Rehab Shoulder Injury; Return Unknown

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Two months after leaving the Philadelphia 76ers to deal with an injured shoulder, Markelle Fultz is back in the city to continue to his rehab.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Fultz returned to Philadelphia on Saturday and will rehab his shoulder with the team, but there is still no timetable for the 20-year-old to play in games.

Wojnarowski noted the Sixers had medical staff in Los Angeles to observe Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome therapy, and the hope is for him to increase his rehabilitation activities for a return this season.

The Athletic's David Aldridge reported on Nov. 20 that Fultz's attorney, Raymond Brothers, directed his client to see a shoulder specialist and stay away from the team until after he was examined.

Jared Weiss, Derek Bodner and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the following day Fultz "would prefer a fresh start with a new team" one year after the 76ers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Fultz missed 68 games during his rookie campaign in 2017-18 after he was diagnosed with scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder. He showed promise upon returning, averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds with a 42.9 shooting percentage in the Sixers' final 10 regular-season games.

The 76ers used Fultz in the starting lineup for the first 15 contests this season. He was relegated to the bench when Jimmy Butler debuted for the team Nov. 14 after it acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 19 games, Fultz is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Sixers.