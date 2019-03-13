Report: Daryl Williams Agrees to Re-Sign with Panthers on 1-Year, $7M Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are banking on Daryl Williams returning to full strength in 2019 after reportedly agreeing to a new deal with the offensive tackle.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Williams will receive a one-year deal from the Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $7 million.

A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2015, he has spent the past four seasons with the Panthers. His career has been marred by injuries, including a knee injury that limited him to one game last season.

When Williams has gotten on the field, he's been terrific in run and pass protection.

The 26-year-old has only played all 16 games once, in 2017. Per Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, he had the third-best overall grade among all right tackles (86.5) that season. He was also named to the All-Pro second team.

Despite Williams' high ceiling, the Panthers opted to let him test the open market to see what kind of deal he could get.

Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer noted after the 2018 season there was a "monster gap" between what Williams wanted and what the Panthers were offering last offseason.

Now, the Panthers will be hoping his desire for a lucrative long-term deal helps him get back to the form he's shown at his best.

If Williams can avoid another injury, he's got the potential to be an excellent under-the-radar signing as Carolina desperately tries to protect Cam Newton from doing further damage to his body after ending last season on injured reserve with lingering shoulder issues from his 2017 surgery.

With a strong showing during this prove-it season, the tackle could be set for a much bigger payday next offseason.