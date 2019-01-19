Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Debating Frank Ntilikina Deal Amid Magic, Suns Interest

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

As the New York Knicks continue to sink further into the Eastern Conference abyss, one scenario the team has discussed involves trading Frank Ntilikina.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, there is a "debate" within the organization whether to trade the 20-year-old after the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns expressed interest in him.

Bondy noted there's a divide within the Knicks about Ntilikina because team president Steve Mills made him the eighth overall pick in 2017 but general manager Scott Perry was hired three weeks after the draft.

Ntilikina is struggling to get playing time in head coach David Fizdale's system. He sat out three straight games from Jan. 7-11 with a sprained ankle before returning Sunday. The Belgium native is averaging 17.1 minutes per game since Nov. 23.

Fizdale complimented Ntilikina for his professionalism in playing a reduced role as this season has progressed.

"He's a pro, man," Fizdale told reporters last month. "He says, 'Coach, don't you worry about that.' That's how he talks. He says: 'I don't want you to worry about that. I know you are going to get me back in there at some point and I won't let you down.'"

Ntilikina is averaging 6.0 points and 2.6 assists in 37 games. His age makes him an intriguing buy-low target for teams in need of a point guard.